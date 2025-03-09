Have you heard? Kangana Ranaut wraps filming for psychological thriller co-starring R Madhavan

Have you heard? Kangana Ranaut has completed filming for her upcoming pan-India psychological thriller, co-starring R Madhavan.

R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut

When Tanu met Manu

Kangana Ranaut has completed filming for her upcoming pan-India psychological thriller, co-starring R Madhavan. To celebrate the wrap, Kangana shared a joyful photo with director AL Vijay and the team on social media. Although Madhavan wasn’t in the picture, he expressed his enjoyment working with Kangana again. This film marks their reunion nearly a decade after the 2015 hit Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Directed by AL Vijay, the untitled thriller was announced in 2023 and is expected to release later this year.