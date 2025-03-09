Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Kangana Ranaut wraps filming for psychological thriller co starring R Madhavan

Have you heard? Kangana Ranaut wraps filming for psychological thriller co-starring R Madhavan

Updated on: 09 March,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Have you heard? Kangana Ranaut has completed filming for her upcoming pan-India psychological thriller, co-starring R Madhavan.

Have you heard? Kangana Ranaut wraps filming for psychological thriller co-starring R Madhavan

R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Kangana Ranaut wraps filming for psychological thriller co-starring R Madhavan
x
00:00

When Tanu met Manu


Kangana Ranaut has completed filming for her upcoming pan-India psychological thriller, co-starring R Madhavan. To celebrate the wrap, Kangana shared a joyful photo with director AL Vijay and the team on social media. Although Madhavan wasn’t in the picture, he expressed his enjoyment working with Kangana again. This film marks their reunion nearly a decade after the 2015 hit Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Directed by AL Vijay, the untitled thriller was announced in 2023 and is expected to release later this year.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

R Madhavan Kangana Ranaut tanu weds manu tanu weds manu returns bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK