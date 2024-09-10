'Gandhari' promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of a gripping mystery and high-powered action

Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu

Listen to this article Haseen Dillruba duo is back! Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu to collaborate for action thriller ‘Gandhari’ x 00:00

After the success of the fan-favourite film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', the “dynamic duo” Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu are all set to collaborate for their upcoming film, 'Gandhari'. This action-thriller is set to explore a different kind of love — the profound bond between mother and child.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Written by Kanika Dhillon, celebrated for creating unforgettable characters in the 'Haseen Dillruba' film franchise, 'Gandhari' promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of a gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission, a stark contrast to her previous role as Rani Kashyap. 'Gandhari' also marks the second collaboration between Netflix and Kathha Pictures.

Taapsee Pannu on working with Kanika Dhillon

“There’s a special kind of magic that happens when Kanika and I come together to work on a film,” Taapsee Pannu shares. “With 'Gandhari', we’re venturing into new emotional depths, and I’m thrilled to explore this intense character. I did action 9 years ago, and I've been waiting for a script that would bring me back to it and challenge me in new ways. After playing a spy, I was searching for something deeper, and 'Gandhari', with its powerful story of a mother driven by revenge, felt like the perfect fit. Collaborating with Netflix and Kathha Pictures allows us to craft bold, unique, and impactful stories. Working with Netflix has always been rewarding, as it enables us to reach a broader audience who shares our passion for filmmaking."

Kanika Dhillon opens up about 'Gandhari'

Kanika Dhillon adds, “After the immense love for our film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', starting 'Gandhari' with Taapsee feels like a creative homecoming. The film dives deep into the essence of a mother’s unwavering love and ferocity. Don’t mess with a tigress’ cub, because she will destroy you! Taapsee and I are coming together for a fiery, raw action-thriller for the first time! And we are excited to bring this powerful tale of revenge and redemption! Netflix has given us the freedom to push creative boundaries and present this story in its truest form. I’m very excited for our audiences to experience this emotionally charged, action-packed, thrilling saga - 'Gandhari'!”

‘Gandhari’ will be streamed on the popular OTT platform Netflix.