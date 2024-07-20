When an X user said, Sonu Sood should eat rotis that have been spat upon, the actor replied, "Shri Ram Ji ate the sour berries of Shabri, so why can't I eat them?"

Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sonu Sood compares food vendor spitting on rotis to Lord Ram, Kangana Ranaut reacts x 00:00

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has come under fire for comparing a food vendor spitting on rotis to Lord Ram. The debate stems from the Uttar Pradesh government order mandating the display of owners' names on shops and eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route.

Sonu Sood took to X to express his views on the matter, stating, "There should be only one nameplate on every shop: "HUMANITY"

ADVERTISEMENT

This statement received backlash from several social media users tagging it as a critique of the government's directive.

When a user shared a video of a vendor spitting on rotis and stated that Sonu should eat it, the actor replied, "Our Shri Ram Ji ate the sour berries of Shabri, so why can't I eat them? Violence can be defeated by non-violence, my brother. Humanity must just remain intact. Jai Shri Ram."

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who’s had a long-standing feud with Sonu ever since ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ following his exit from the film, took to X and reacted to the news of his statement and wrote, “Next you know Sonu ji will direct his own Ramayana based on his own personal findings about God and religion. Wah kya baat hai Bollywood se ek aur Ramayana.”

Next you know Sonu ji will direct his own Ramayana based on his own personal findings about God and religion. Wah kya baat hai Bollywood se ek aur Ramayana 👌 https://t.co/s1bWOer4Rp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2024

Earlier, screenwriter Javed Akhtar also reacted to the ongoing controversy over the incident and strongly criticized the administration. "Muzaffarnagar UP police has given instructions that on the route of a particular religious procession in near future all the shops restaurants n even vehicles should show the name of the owner prominently and clearly. Why? In Nazi Germany they used to make only a mark on particular shops and houses," Javed Akhtar posted on X.

On the work front, Sonu will be seen in 'Fateh' which also marks his directorial debut. It is based on real-life cases of cybercrime people experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. 'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year.

(With inputs from ANI)