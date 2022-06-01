Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi HC
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
ED summons Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul in money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kapil Sharma on KK: I just met him sometimes back; it was a beautiful evening

Kapil Sharma on KK: I just met him sometimes back; it was a beautiful evening

Updated on: 01 June,2022 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Star comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to post his tribute in Hindi. He said: "We met some time ago. What a beautiful evening it was. I didn't know that meeting would be the last."

Kapil Sharma on KK: I just met him sometimes back; it was a beautiful evening

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, KK


As celebrated singer KK passed away on May 30, star comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to post his tribute in Hindi. He said: "We met some time ago. What a beautiful evening it was. I didn't know that meeting would be the last. Heart is very sad. God bless you. You will always be in our hearts. Goodbye, brother Om Shanti #KK."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)





Show full article

kapil sharma daler mehndi Singer KK bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK