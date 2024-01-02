Karan Johar calls special previews ‘traumatic': The most 'thanda' reaction will come from those screenings

In a recent interview, Karan Johar spoke about the special film screenings that everyone organizes for the industry and called them 'traumatic'

In Pic: Karan Johar

Karan Johar is one of the most loved directors in the film industry, and he made a comeback last year with his much-loved film "Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani." Karan often makes headlines for his bold statements. In a recent interview, the director spoke about the special film screenings that everyone organizes for the industry and called them 'traumatic.'

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director, in an interview with Galata India, shared that sometimes hatred comes from within the industry itself. He stated, “When you have an industry screening, those trial shows and previews are the worst. I don’t know why we have them. The most ‘thanda’ reaction will come from those screenings. I feel the real test of a film is a paying audience as they come with an abandon to love your film. Nobody pays to hate something but here, the industry comes and sits on a high horse.”

He further continued, “There are those that’ll walk out of a screening and give that look, like ‘congratulations’, ‘well done’. Arey kuch to bol do, location acha tha, cinematography achi thi..kuch to naya hoga na… (Say something like the cinematography or location was nice, there must be something new). Then there’s a very annoying section of people who’ll come and say, ‘Can I be honest?’ No, you can’t! My film is releasing tomorrow; praise me and go home. But they’ll take you aside and tell you what’s wrong with your film one day before (release).”

Calling the interval even worse, KJO said, "They meet you, but they say nothing. Or there are the ones who’ll say, ‘I’ll speak to you later’. Who are you, Steven Spielberg, that I should wait for the end? I’ve been to so many screenings, and I want to kill myself because I’m doing this to myself. Calling people, waiting like an absolute mad person outside for just validation.”

Furthermore, the director lauded Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and shared that it took him a lot of courage to express his opinion, fearing judgment. Karan Johar has directed seven films in his career, with the last one being 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.