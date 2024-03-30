Breaking News
Karan Johar engages in shayari on his ‘single status’: 'Anniversary se behtar hai ... another date'

Updated on: 30 March,2024 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who last directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, shared a cryptic message on his social media on Saturday

Karan Johar's story

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who last directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, shared a cryptic message on his social media on Saturday.


The multi-hyphenate took to the stories section of his Instagram and penned a note hinting at “single status” and its celebration.


Karan wrote: “Will live life in the absence of a companion. The AC temperature won’t change. If one can’t find love, it’s alright as there will be no compromise on separate bathrooms. The demand for monogamy won’t be fulfilled. Life and options you don’t get for the second time, it’s better to celebrate single status. ‘Another date’ is always better than an anniversary.”


Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently produced the Sara Ali Khan-starrer streaming movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, and also the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Yodha’ that did well at the box office.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

