Listen to this article Karan Johar has 'best kitty party' with Kusha Kapila, Arjun Kapoor, Tanmay Bhat, see pics x 00:00

Kusha Kapila, the popular content creator and actor, has recently been making headlines following her announcement of separating from her husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. Amidst the negativity surrounding her personal life, Kusha was recently seen partying with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Arjun Kapoor, and other content creators.

Karan took to his Instagram stories to share multiple pictures from the gathering, describing it as the "best ever kitty party of the best content creators in the business!!!" He added a touch of humor by mentioning his presence alongside his pet dog Fubu and Vedant, creating an atmosphere of glamour and camaraderie.

In the past few weeks, Kusha has faced severe online trolling and criticism for her decision, with some netizens attributing it to her sudden rise to fame. However, her ex-husband Zorawar stepped in to defend her, emphasizing that their separation was a mutual decision and that no one should attack Kusha's character. Taking to his Instagram handle, Zorawar expressed his disappointment with the vile attacks Kusha had been subjected to. He emphasized that their marriage and respect for each other remained sacred, and the decision to divorce was made collectively after much deliberation. Zorawar called out the shameful behavior of those painting Kusha as a villain.

Taking to his IG handle, he wrote, "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

Kusha recently attended the Cannes Film Festival and floored netizens with her show-stopping looks. A few months prior to the separation announcement, she had also revealed that she had permanently relocated to Mumbai after spending a significant part of her life in Delhi. The move was seen as a step towards furthering her career and embracing new opportunities in the entertainment industry.