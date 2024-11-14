Karan Johar roasted Maheep Kapoor questioning her fame post the release of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives that introduced Delhi socialite Shalini Passi to the world

Maheep Kapoor and Shalini Passi

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 3 was released on Netflix last month. The show introduced three Delhi socialites to join the Bollywood wives this season. After the season premiere, Shalini Passi shot to fame for her honest to ground and vibrant personality. Passi, a millionaire from Delhi, has become the talk of the town and a topic of discussion on social media. Karan Johar, whose productions house produces the reality-based series grilled Maheep Kapoor about Passi's growing fame. Maheep who is the wife of Sanjay Kapoor rose to fame with the show.

Karan Johar dropped a video on his Instagram feed featuring Maheep Kapoor. From behind the camera, he is heard questioning Maheep about her fame post-season 3 of the reality show. He begins by mocking her for using an old model of a luxury brand's bag. To this, Maheep counters that it was a gift to her from the filmmaker himself.

"How does it feel to see Shalini Passi getting so much attention after the show. Are you feeling threatened?" questions Karan.

Maheep tries to stop Karan from filming and even covers her face. She then says, "You are giving me a headache" to which the filmmaker responds with, "Has your popularity given you a headache?"

Who is Shalini Passi?

There are four stages of knowing me, says Shalini Passi on episode four of the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She is one among the three new entrants on the show. The Delhi socialite has been accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla on the show to give a competition to the OG Bollywood wives -Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari. So what are the four stages? "First is disbelief. Then inquisitiveness. Then there's the 'is it really true? Does she do all these things?' And then complete surrender and love".

Shalini is a Delhi resident who is an artist, art collector and philanthropist. She is also the founder of MASH, an organisation which brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer. She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, a dominant name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. They have one son named Robin. The three live together in their plush 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi. Reportedly, Shalini got married at the early age of 20. Details of her current age is not available on the internet.

Shalini Passi is a deeply spiritual and religious person. She along with her husband Sanjay, has been linked with a high-profile donation of INR 10 crore for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which oversees Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati in February 2021.