Director Karan Johar is known for being open on social media. On Thursday morning, he posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories, raising questions about the current state of Bollywood. His post hinted at box office performance and the prevailing trends in the industry, leading fans to speculate whether he was targeting someone specific or just commenting on general trends.

Karan Johar posted on his Instagram stories in the morning, subtly but boldly criticizing filmmakers and the current trends in Bollywood. Karan wrote: Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai… conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi… 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!"

(If you want a big scale, then create this. Action is working. Make action flicks! If a love story works, then make a romantic movie! If a chick flick becomes a hit, then go there! The weather changes every week... conviction dies every week! It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there.)

It was around July 2023 when reports surfaced that Karan Johar was planning to turn his ‘Student of the Year’ franchise into a series. It was claimed that the series would premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, with Shanaya Kapoor making her long-awaited Hindi debut. Now, during the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh, the ace filmmaker spilt the beans about his plans for the third part of the franchise.

While discussing who would take charge of the much-awaited instalment, Karan Johar shared that Reema Maya would direct it. Addressing the audience at CIFF, Johar stated, “Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series.”

With Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3, Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her OTT as well as Hindi debut.