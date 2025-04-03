Good friends Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor engaged in a hilarious banter on social media. It began with Karan reacting to a viral video of Kareena from a recent event

Karan Johar and Kareena

Karan Johar laughs at viral video of Kareena Kapoor asking for 'chai without sugar' at an event

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar have been friends for a long time. With their kids going to the same class, their friendship is also being carried forward by the next generation. On Thursday morning, the duo shared some lighthearted moments in a fun-filled banter, offering a glimpse into their strong friendship.

Kareena's chai moment

Known for their witty exchanges, the duo engaged in a sweet banter on social media. Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan shared a video of Kareena from a recent event where she asked for 'chai without sugar'. She was seated in the audience section and was not aware of being recorded.

Sharing this video, Karan added multiple laugh emojis and wrote, “It’s her tea time!!!". Bebo was quick to take a note of it and replied, writing, “I should have asked for my cheese toast too.” Karan reacted to it by saying, "I am surprised you did not".

A video of Kareena’s expressive reactions during her recent event has taken social media by storm. The video, which showcases her playful and candid moments, quickly went viral as fans couldn’t get enough of her charming expressions. Whether it's her witty remarks or her infectious laughter, the video captures Kareena at her candid best. At the event, the 'Jab We Met' actress made a style statement in a vibrant purple shirt featuring a bandhani print, which she tucked into high-waisted, light-wash, straight-leg jeans.

25 years of Kareena Kapoor

In 2024, Kareena marked 25 years in Bollywood. Daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, she made her film debut with 'Refugee' in 2000. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan. The film failed at the box office but it introduced the world to the two versatile artistes.

In a career spanning 25 years, Kareena, who is fondly called Bebo by her loved ones, managed to carve a niche for herself with her powerful acting skills in films such as 'Chameli', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Jab We Met', 'Talaash', 'Aitraaz', 'Crew' and 'Jaane Jaan' among others.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's star-studded cop drama, “Singham Again.” The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

Next, she will reprise her role in the highly anticipated sequel of “Veere Di Wedding.”