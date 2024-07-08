Breaking News
Worli accident: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde
NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort after heavy rains
All schemes presented in budget permanent: CM Shinde on Uddhav's jibe
Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt
Worli hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Karan Johar recalls unintentionally fat shaming his 7 year old son Yash I am so paranoid

Karan Johar recalls unintentionally 'fat-shaming' his 7-year-old son Yash: 'I am so paranoid'

Updated on: 08 July,2024 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While on a holiday, Karan Johar recalled telling his son, "Yash, you’ve put on weight,” following which he felt sorry about the same.

Karan Johar recalls unintentionally 'fat-shaming' his 7-year-old son Yash: 'I am so paranoid'

Karan Johar with Yash and Roohi Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Karan Johar recalls unintentionally 'fat-shaming' his 7-year-old son Yash: 'I am so paranoid'
x
00:00

Filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar welcomed son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo. In a recent interaction with Faye D’Souza, Karan opened up on unintentionally ‘fat-shaming’ his 7-year-old son while on a holiday and how sorry he felt for the same. 


Karan said, “It breaks my heart when I see my son consuming sugar and putting on weight... I am so paranoid about it. I don’t want to say it to him because this is the age I want him to enjoy life. I want him to be happy and carefree because he is a happy child. But I can see the genetic... I can’t call it a flaw, I get it from my mom and I know he’s getting it from me."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)


He added, “I encourage him to play sports, play football, play cricket, do all the things that I didn’t do, and then I think to myself, 'I shouldn’t be this kind of parent. This is not who I wanted to be. I want my child to be his own person of his own choice. I find myself really struggling not to say insensitive things to my own children.”

While on a holiday, Karan recalled telling his son, "Yash, you’ve put on weight,” following which he felt sorry about the same and shared, "I went into my room and said, ‘Why did you do this?’ Then I went outside, hugged him, and said, ‘I’m really sorry, please eat what you want’.”

On his 52nd birthday in May, Karan announced his next directorial venture. Karan Johar's return to directing has been highly anticipated, especially after the success of his 2023 film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film was a major box office hit and featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Karan is basking in the success of ‘Kill’ which has him as one of the producers. Led by Lakshya and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, ‘Kill’ has garnered praise for its performances, especially in the film's adrenaline-pumping action sequences set against the backdrop of a tense train journey. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film was released in India on July 5, 2024.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karan johar yash johar Entertainment News bollywood news Celebrity Life parenting

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK