Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Karan Johar requests event organisers to provide 'clear and clutter-free' backdrop at red carpet

Updated on: 11 March,2024 02:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Karan Johar put a story on his social media account, requesting award function organizers to provide a plain backdrop for actors

Karan Johar. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Karan Johar is a filmmaker who never shy away from giving his opinion. He always states what he feels, and sometimes he also receives backlash for the same. Yesterday, Karan Johar put a story on his social media account, requesting award function organizers to provide a plain backdrop for actors to let them pose, as the team spends a considerable amount of time on actors' looks for every event.


Last night, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account and dropped a message on his social media story which reads, “A plea to all events!! All!! (with no exception) and I have attended quite a few this year!! Please can you do one red carpet that is just for paparazzi images and devoid of cluttered brands 1 (or do both) Stylists, designers, and artists spend a considerable amount of time on their individual looks! They deserve a clear clutter-free background! #notafrivolousask! #genuineplea #canbedone”



Karan Johar’s story came just after a grand event night hosted in the city yesterday. It has been noticed that the backdrop at the red carpet was cluttered with brand logos and sponsor logos. We aren’t sure if those pictures made Karan put out this appeal or it was hinted towards the last award show the filmmaker attended in the city. Karan also bagged the award for the best director for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ during the recent award show he attended.

Karan Johar recently made headlines as he was absent from the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While the who's-who of Bollywood was seen at the extravaganza, Karan Johar was absent from the festivity. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, Bollywood celebrities had marked their presence at the event with several also putting up performances.

According to a report in India Today, Karan Johar was invited to the wedding and was even scheduled to dance on stage for the soon-to-be-wed couple. He was supposed to perform along with friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. However, Johar was down with fever and throat ache at the last minute. So the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' director decided to stay back in Mumbai and look after his health.

