Karan Johar reveals plans for 'Student of the Year 3' series at CIFF: ‘Reema Maya will be directing’

It was around July 2023 when reports surfaced that Karan Johar was planning to turn his ‘Student of the Year’ franchise into a series. It was claimed that the series would premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, with Shanaya Kapoor making her long-awaited Hindi debut. Now, during the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh, the ace filmmaker spilt the beans about his plans for the third part of the franchise.

While discussing who would take charge of the much-awaited instalment, Karan Johar shared that Reema Maya would direct it. Addressing the audience at CIFF, Johar stated, “Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series.”

With Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3, Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her OTT as well as Hindi debut.

Shanaya's wait for her debut:

The 23-year-old star kid has been patiently waiting for her acting debut. She was initially supposed to make her grand debut with the Shashank Khaitan-directed love triangle 'Bedhadak'. However, the film has been shelved due to script issues. The young star kid will now make her acting debut with a pan-India actioner alongside Mohanlal. The pan-India film will be helmed by Nanda Kishore and also star Roshan Meka and Zahrah S Khan.

"I am highly excited to face the camera and begin shooting; there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one that has stayed with me. Also, the film has all the big names associated with it, and it's being made on a massive scale. It's the kind of role any young actor would be excited and inspired to play, especially so early in one's career. It's a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honored to be a part of 'Vrushabha'. Extremely grateful," Shanaya said in a statement.