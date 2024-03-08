Kareena Kapoor: Can't relate when I see myself with filters and edits

Breaking News
Kareena Kapoor Cant relate when I see myself with filters and edits
Updated on: 08 March,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has talked about how the concept of beauty has seen a shift and added that she cannot relate when she sees filtered and edited photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has talked about how the concept of beauty has seen a shift and added that she cannot relate when she sees herself with filters and edits. Giving audiences a peak into her personal life, Kareena said, “I think now there is an entire shift to beauty and rawness. I like the fact that there are little lines on my face, I can't relate when I see myself with filters and edits.”


Kareena, who has never shied away from flaunting her real skin on social media and even in films, added: “I'm the first one to say that I am not putting on makeup and I like it like that because I have been like that right from ‘Chameli’, ‘Refugee’ and ‘Dev’." She then shared an anecdote from her 2004 film ‘Dev’.


“In Dev I had oil in my hair. The journey should be enjoyed by one, we can't try and stay at a particular age. I am so happy that I don't wanna be 20 anymore,” she said.


Kareena was chatting with actress Neha Dhupia on “No Filter Neha Season 6”, which is airing on JioTV and JioTV+.

