Kareena Kapoor can be seen sunbathing wearing an aquamarine swimsuit and sunglasses with Saif Ali Khan in the background.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor drops stunning pictures from beach vacay with Saif Ali Khan as her photobomber x 00:00

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying a fun family vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh in London. The ‘Asoka’ star took to Instagram and dropped a series of frames from her beach day. She can be seen sunbathing wearing an aquamarine swimsuit and sunglasses with Saif in the background. She captioned the post, “For me, it’s the one with the photobomber.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Kareena posted a sunkissed selfie with Saif. The post began with a natural selfie of the couple, followed by a glimpse of scrumptious pizza. In the third video, the couple was seen strolling through the streets hand-in-hand. Kareena also dropped a romantic video featuring Saif holding Kareena's hand while they wore some wristbands. "Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "#CoupleWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'. "Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the caliber of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source informed ANI. The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Kareena will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. It features an excellent ensemble cast of Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Saif on the other hand has 'Jewel Thief' with Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor. The movie is produced by Siddharth Anand of 'Fighter' and 'Pathaan' fame. Saif and Siddharth have reunited after a long time for this movie. They have previously worked together in 'Salaam Namaste' and 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' As per reports, the film will also feature actor Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role and it will be released directly to OTT. He will also be seen in ‘Devara Part 1’.

(With inputs from ANI)