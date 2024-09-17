This week-long film festival will offer audiences a unique opportunity to experience the best of Kareena Kapoor’s cinematic journey on the big screen once again

PVR INOX Limited announced the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival, a grand celebration of the remarkable 25-year career of one of India's most loved and talented actors. A powerful performer who has carved her own unique space in Indian cinema, Kareena’s career is a compelling blend of box office success and critical acclaim.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a name synonymous with versatility and excellence, has spent the last quarter-century redefining what it means to be a leading lady in Indian cinema. Her ability to seamlessly transition between diverse roles—from a fiery warrior princess in ‘Asoka’, to a small-town girl discovering herself in ‘Jab We Met’, to a woman confronting her inner demons in ‘Chameli’—has cemented her status as a performer who consistently captivates both audiences and critics alike.

When and where to watch Kareena Kapoor’s films in theatres?

This week-long film festival will run over 30 Cinemas in 15 Cities from 20th September 2024 to 27th September 2024, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience the best of Kareena’s cinematic journey on the big screen once again.

The festival will be hosted across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Trivandrum. The initiative celebrates and revives iconic films that have left a lasting impact on audiences, ensuring these masterpieces continue to be appreciated by new generations.

List of Kareena Kapoor’s films to watch during the festival

The retrospective will feature a carefully curated selection of films highlighting Kareena Kapoor Khan's illustrious journey as an actress. This lineup includes ‘Asoka’ by Santosh Sivan, ‘Chameli’ by Sudhir Mishra, ‘Jab We Met’ by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ by Karan Johar, and ‘Omkara’ by Vishal Bhardwaj. By reviving these classics, PVR INOX aims to engage both nostalgic audiences and new generations, fostering a shared appreciation for cinematic masterpieces. Each of these films showcases her extraordinary talent and lasting impact on Indian cinema.

In addition to focusing on actors, the festival series will also highlight filmmakers, musicians, writers, and other creative contributors, exploring various genres, styles, and topical issues.

Kareena Kapoor marks 25 years in showbiz

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “The last two decades have been exhilarating and seem like yesterday. It feels fantastic to be a part of an industry that I love dearly and an industry that has given so much to me. I would like to express my gratitude towards all my directors, producers, and colleagues who've been part of my journey. I am honoured and look forward to the film festival curated by PVR INOX. It is exciting to think that through the film festival, people of all generations will get to experience these amazing films, and I can relive the memories tied to these wonderful films. I'm eagerly looking forward to the audience's reaction to the film festival.”

Niharika Bijli, PVR INOX Ltd. said “This festival is our humble attempt to recognize and celebrate the talents that have shaped the cinematic landscape as we know it. This initiative reflects our commitment to preserving the rich legacy of Indian films and offering a unique cinematic experience. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a rare artist who has consistently challenged conventions and delivered powerful performances over the last 25 years. Her work has not only entertained but also inspired generations of actors and cinephiles. We are delighted to host this festival in her honor and to bring her most memorable roles back to the big screen for fans to enjoy.”