Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kareena Kapoor is excited to bring the audience the bebo they love ahead of Crew release
<< Back to Elections 2024

Kareena Kapoor is excited to bring the audience 'the bebo they love' ahead of Crew release

Updated on: 15 March,2024 12:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

On Thursday, she interacted with her fans via a special zoom video call and discussed her film in detail

Kareena Kapoor is excited to bring the audience 'the bebo they love' ahead of Crew release

Kareena Kapoor opens up about 'Crew'

Listen to this article
Kareena Kapoor is excited to bring the audience 'the bebo they love' ahead of Crew release
x
00:00

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is eagerly waiting for the release of her new film 'Crew'.In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of a sassy air hostess along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.


Kareena Kapoor on 'Crew' release


On Thursday, she interacted with her fans via a special zoom video call and discussed her film in detail. She said, "It's a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think  after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they  want to see the Bebo they love"


Latest update about 'Crew'

A new song 'Ghagra' from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Crew' has been unveiled. 'Ghagra' is a party anthem in which the terrific trio radiates infectious energy, joyously celebrating amidst the dynamic beats of the dance number set in a vibrant club space. It is the reprised version of Ila Arun's iconic song.

While only two weeks left for the film's release in the cinemas on March 29th, 2024, the makers have brought exciting news which is sure to multiply the madness to watch the film. In recent developments, it has been revealed that the makers will launch the much-awaited trailer of the film in a grand launch event planned in Mumbai City.

The trailer will be launched on Saturday 16th March 2024 where the hottest cast Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon along with the director Rajesh Krishnan will be presented.

It won't be enormous to say that the film is grabbing the eyeballs of the audiences for the right reasons. The excitement continues to soar high to watch the first and most promising collaboration between Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The three actresses are seen in their most glamorous avatars as badass air hostesses and promise frenzy on the flight in this big-scale commercial family entertainer that shall keep the audience hooked and entertained throughout. Besides this, the film also has  Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, both the actors will be appearing in interesting characters in the film. 

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. 'Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will be released on the big screens on 29th March 2024.

(With Inputs From ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kareena Kapoor tabu kriti sanon bollywood bollywood events bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK