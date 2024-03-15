On Thursday, she interacted with her fans via a special zoom video call and discussed her film in detail

Kareena Kapoor opens up about 'Crew'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is eagerly waiting for the release of her new film 'Crew'.In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of a sassy air hostess along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena Kapoor on 'Crew' release

On Thursday, she interacted with her fans via a special zoom video call and discussed her film in detail. She said, "It's a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see the Bebo they love"

Latest update about 'Crew'

A new song 'Ghagra' from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Crew' has been unveiled. 'Ghagra' is a party anthem in which the terrific trio radiates infectious energy, joyously celebrating amidst the dynamic beats of the dance number set in a vibrant club space. It is the reprised version of Ila Arun's iconic song.

While only two weeks left for the film's release in the cinemas on March 29th, 2024, the makers have brought exciting news which is sure to multiply the madness to watch the film. In recent developments, it has been revealed that the makers will launch the much-awaited trailer of the film in a grand launch event planned in Mumbai City.

The trailer will be launched on Saturday 16th March 2024 where the hottest cast Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon along with the director Rajesh Krishnan will be presented.

It won't be enormous to say that the film is grabbing the eyeballs of the audiences for the right reasons. The excitement continues to soar high to watch the first and most promising collaboration between Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The three actresses are seen in their most glamorous avatars as badass air hostesses and promise frenzy on the flight in this big-scale commercial family entertainer that shall keep the audience hooked and entertained throughout. Besides this, the film also has Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, both the actors will be appearing in interesting characters in the film.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. 'Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will be released on the big screens on 29th March 2024.

(With Inputs From ANI)