Kareena Kapoor Khan calls husband Saif Ali Khan the 'best actor' who also takes 'best pictures'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has lavished praise on her husband Saif Ali Khan in her latest post on Instagram. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012, after dating for several years. They often prove that they share an unbreakable bond with small snippets of their love for each other, just like Kareena's latest post. While Saif does not use social media, he appears on Kareena's feed, sometimes with their sons, giving a glimpse of the beautiful family they form together.

On Wednesday, Kareena shared a photo of herself posing against a vintage door, with ornate carvings. She is seen wearing a simple white tee and shorts, paired with neon shoes. The actress seemed to be ready for a workout session and decided to pose for a picture for the 'gram, which the husband was kind enough to click.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Apart from being the best actor I know…he also does take the best pictures... any guesses who?" She then answered the question herself, making it clear it was Saif she was talking about. "The Husband… Ok bye time to workout," she added.

Kareena recently added glamour to the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 with her presence. After appearing in an easy-breezy look in a beige and brown sleeveless top, paired with matching baggy pants, Kareena served another comfy yet stylish look. Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a few pictures from Monaco. The images show Bebo posing in Puma's black athleisure that she paired with a black coat and white shoes. Kareena looked stunning in minimal makeup and a sleek bun. The red lip colour elevated her sporty, formal look.

Fans heaped praises on her after seeing the pictures. "Good looks, good looks and good looks," a fan commented, borrowing her famous dialogue from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. "Gorgeous," a netizen wrote.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also attended the F1 event. Pictures of him meeting Kareena also went viral.

Previously, an excited Kareena had posted a selfie from her flight to Monaco. She captioned it, "Bursting with excitement. Monaco bound."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in 'The Crew'. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it. Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.