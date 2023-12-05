Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in strapless Ralph Lauren gown for fundraising event in Jaipur

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended a fundraiser gala dinner hosted by Ralph Lauren in partnership with the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended a fundraiser gala dinner in Jaipur's Rambaugh palace. The actress was dressed in a stunning Ralph Lauren gown. The golden shiny outfit was from Ralph Lauren's Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection.

Talking about Kareena's strapless gown, it is a tissue silk golden dress and features a strapless decolletage-accentuating neckline, a front closure, a corseted bodice, pockets on the sides, vertical stitching adding a detailed touch, patch pockets on the skirt, an A-line skirt, floor-grazing hem-length, and a cinched waistline with a broad gold belt buckled on the front.

The fundraising event was organised by Ralph Lauren in partnership with the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF). The event was held at the City Palace, the residence of the Royal Family of Jaipur, India, on December 2. The philanthropic evening was hosted by Princess Gauravi Kumari, who was also dressed in a Ralph Lauren creation.

Key local talent and celebrities gathered for the occasion, enjoyed a musical performance, an elegant seated dinner and a silent auction with lots offered by both Ralph Lauren and PDKF to raise funds for the foundation. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also present for the Gala.

The Princess Diya Kumari Foundation was created in 2013 to provide a path for a better future for disadvantaged women and girls in Rajasthan who face cultural, social and economic barriers. The Foundation focuses on skill building to create sustainable livelihoods for women; promotes heritage crafts and facilitates community health programs. PDKF also sponsors underprivileged girls through scholarships, digital literacy, and academic assistance.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film 'Jaane Jaan' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also marked Kareena's digital debut as it was directo-to-digital release. The film also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena will next be seen in the film 'Buckingham Murders' directed by Hansal Mehta. The film was recently premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The makers are yet to announce the theatrical release date of the film. The actress also has 'The Crew' in the pipeline. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

