On Tuesday night, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie from the set of 'The Crew' for her fans, as she is currently shooting in Goa

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'Goa Night' selfie in red lip look x 00:00

Since the first day of the shoot of 'The Crew', actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a few glimpses every time related to the movie shoot. Currently, Kareena, who is in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming film 'The Crew', shared a selfie in a red lip look.



On Tuesday night, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Story and treated fans to a new selfie, but from a new location, with the caption, "Goa Nights with a red lip."



In the picture, the actress can be seen in a black top and a red lip look.

Actors Kriti Sanon and Tabu jetted off to Goa on Sunday for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'The Crew'.



Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a boomerang video with Tabu in which they could be seen having tea inside the plane which she captioned, "Chai pe characha. Missing you @kareenakapoorkhan #TheCrew. #rheakapoor The Crew has boarded."



Reacting to the video, Kareena wrote, "Where are the biscuits ladies? See you tomorrow."



Responding to Kareena's message, Kriti wrote, "Umm.. we will have to manage with Goa ke biscuits! @tabutiful finished the Dilli wala box. #CrewKiChai."



Apart from their fuun banter, the 'Mimi' actor also shared a selfie on her story and captioned it, "Goa. #TheCrew."



'The Crew' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Talking about the film, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the film 'The Crew'. The film is the story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Tabu head to Goa for 'The Crew' shoot, have 'chai pe charcha' inside plane

(with inputs from ANI)