Kareena Kapoor Khan has frequently been sharing sneak peeks from the sets of 'The Crew', generating anticipation among her fans

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 6 AM pack-up look after all-night shoot for 'The Crew' x 00:00

There is no denying the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true diva. She currently has a few exciting projects in hand and her fans are eagerly anticipating their release. As we previously mentioned, she is currently occupied with the filming of Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which she is actively sharing glimpses of from the set, adding to her fans' excitement. The movie, which also features Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, is being actively filmed, and recently, the actors had an all-night shoot.

On Saturday Early morning Bebo herself shared a blurry selfie of an early morning wrap-up, and her fans can enjoy a glance at her face. She captioned, "6am pack ups call for blurry selfies"

In a picture, Bebo seen in a white t-shirt featuring a design. Her hair was styled in a bun, and her appearance was immaculate. However, due to the blurry nature of the selfie, few details were discernible. Nonetheless, it was apparent that Bebo was on her way back home after spending the night shooting for 'The Crew.'

Talking about the film, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the film 'The Crew'. The film is the story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

Rather than films, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently visited Mitha Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon (Mumbai) to promote foundational learning. Also, Kareena shared her moments at school with detailed captions on her Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with Aamir Khan. The film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ was directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. It was released in 2022. It was an official adaptation of the 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump,’ based on the novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The movie was produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Viacom18 Studios, and features Aamir Khan in the lead role as the titular character, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Bebo also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next in her kitty.

Back to the film, ‘The Crew’ is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

