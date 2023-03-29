Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anil Kapoor appears in the New York Times crossword puzzle

Anil Kapoor appears in the New York Times crossword puzzle!

Updated on: 29 March,2023 11:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anil Kapoor is effortlessly managing all his commitments. One of his recent accomplishments for 2023 is being featured in the New York Times crossword puzzle

Anil Kapoor appears in the New York Times crossword puzzle!

Anil Kapoor's Instagram


Anil Kapoor is on a success high like no other. Be it red carpet looks, awards for best actor or best supporting actor, playing an antagonist like no other, and more, Anil Kapoor is balancing it all seamlessly. Adding more to his 2023 highlights is his latest feature in the New York Times crossword puzzle.


Fourteen years after Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire picked up eight awards out of the 10 nominations at the 81st Academy Awards ceremony, cast member Anil Kapoor continues to be remembered for his role of Prem Kumar as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati in the movie. Kapoor was recently featured on the crossword puzzle of a recent issue of The New York Times. The clue was Kapoor of 'Slumdog Millionaire'. We couldn't be happier for Anil Kapoor.



Owing to his charm and fashion quotient, the actor recently won Most Stylish Evergreen Star at a prestigious award show.


Also Read: Anil Kapoor calls wife Sunita his 'biggest blessing' as he wishes her a happy birthday in a heartfelt Insta post, see!

Anil Kapoor also recently won the Best Actor and Evergreen Enigma of the Entertainment Industry at the Stardust Awards, Best Supporting Actor at the Zee Cine Awards, followed by the News 18 Reel Awards, and the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The actor also set sky-high standards as an antagonist in ‘The Night Manager'. It also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. The crime thriller series is directed by Sandeep Modi. The Night Manager, Season 1, was praised by critics and audiences. The makers are planning to release Season 2 of the series next year.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor’s upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, and Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

 

anil kapoor bollywood bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK