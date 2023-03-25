Anil Kapoor calls wife Sunita his 'biggest blessing' as he wishes her a happy birthday in a heartfelt Insta post, see!

On the occasion of his loving wife's birthday, the 'Jhakaas' actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor got nostalgic and dropped a slew of unseen images, recent and old, of him along with his wife Sunita and penned a heartwarming note alongside the post

(Pics courtesy: Anil Kapoor/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his amazing wife, Sunita Kapoor have been happily married for over 40 years now.

One of the most popular real-life jodis in Bollywood, Anil and Sunita have been setting couple goals for the young star couples for sticking together with each other all these years and growing strong throughout their good and bad times.

The iconic duo who got married in 1984, Anil and Sunita often make netizens go aww with their romantic shenanigans on social media.

Former costume designer and now a mother of three talented kids, Sonam, Rhea and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Anil's loving wife, Sunita has turned a year older today.

While wishing his 'biggest blessing' a happy birthday, the 'Thar' actor wrote, "My biggest blessing was born today…my beautiful wife! Sunita, life with you has been nothing short of a dream. A dream that I'm lucky enough to live each day! Thank you for being my dream and my dream partner/friend/wife/girl, always and forever... Happy Birthday my love!! @kapoor.sunita".

Anil who called his wife Sunita 'my dream and my dream partner', ended the note with a black heart emoji.

The birthday girl, Sunita too reacted to Anil's adorable birthday post and dropped several red heart emojis in Anil's comment section.

"Happiness always", wrote Anil Kapoor's 'Ram Lakhan' co-star and his oldest friend, Jackie Shroff, with a red heart emoji.

"Happy Happy birthday dear @kapoor.sunita", wished actor Chunky Panday with cake and clinking glasses emojis.

Anil's brother, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor reacted with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Anil Kapoor who was recently seen in the action thriller series, 'The Night Manager' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, has Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller, 'Fighter' in his kitty.

'Fighter' stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.