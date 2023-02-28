Anil Kapoor makes interesting revelations as 'Judaai' turns 26

Anil Kapoor went down the memory lane to make some revelations about film with Sridvei and Urmila Matondkar as it completes 26 years of release

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar for Judaai poster

Actors Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Sridevi's romantic drama film 'Judaai' turned 26 on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to make some interesting revelations about the film.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a couple of throwback pictures on his stories which he captioned, "The decision to do judaai was not easy one for me at the time, but I'm so glad that I chose to do it! I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies - Sri and Urmila, and I still remember how nervous I was, dancing with Sri Ji and Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers! 26 years later today, when I think about the film and all the memories I made I always have a smile on my face!"

In the pictures, Anil could be seen posing with Urmila, Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Helmed by Raj Kanwar, the film was released in the year 1996 and received massive responses from the fans. The film is about a married woman named Kajal asking her husband, Raj, an honest engineer, to get married to Janhvi, the rich daughter of his boss for money. What ensues is a series of problems in Kajal's marital life.

Meanwhile, Anil was recently seen in the action thriller series 'The Night Manager' alongside actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series also starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

