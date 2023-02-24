Dhanush is all praise for the performances and plot of 'The Night Manager'

'The Night Nanager' is a Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager'. Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and others

Pic Courtsey/ L-Dhanush's Instagram; R-Still from 'The Night Manager'

Actor Dhanush took to his Twitter feed and applauded the "strong performances" and the "captivating plot" of 'The Night Manager',saying that it kept him "hooked till the very end"

Actress Tillotoma Shome, who played a pivotal role in the show, replied to the superstar's tweet saying, "Thank you for the shout out Dhanush!!"

The web series is a Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager'. Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and others.

Recently, Sandeep Modi revealed that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor named his character in the web series by himself. Anil plays the role of Shelly Rungta, a pivotal character in the story.

Anil is an antagonist in the series and he is playing a character that is different from his previous ones. As an actor, he is exploring his grey side in the show and seems to be doing justice to his character as a gambler and ruthless businessman. He shared that originally there was another name for his character but he suggested this particular one.

Talking about the series, Aditya had earlier said, “When there’s revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what’s on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It’s been a great experience working with some of the finest talents of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney+ Hotstar.”

"We cast Anil Kapoor as Shelly Rungta. By the way, the name Rungta came from him. It was called something else earlier," said Sandeep.

Sandeep, who is known for 'Aarya', 'The Lottery',and 'Neerja', added how the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor came up with another option.

"He gave the last name Rungta. He thought it had to be a very Indian last name not very generic. Something which has power. Rungta is actually a marwari businessman with charm and everything," he concluded.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With inputs from IANS)