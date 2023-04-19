Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for selfie in Mumbai traffic

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the Instagram Story with a grumpy face as she was stuck in traffic

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/PTI

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on social media, often gives a sneak peek into her life.


On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and shared a grumpy face as she was stuck in traffic.



She wrote, "Anyone else stuck in traffic?"


Then, she dropped a black and white picture from the sets of 'The Crew' featuring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She captioned, 'My Crew'.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor enjoys 'Game Night' post shoot with Saif Ali Khan

On the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next film. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

