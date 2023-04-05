Kareena Kapoor Khan commends crew as 'The Crew' Day 2 begins

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture on Instagram from the sets of her film 'The Crew' on Wednesday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is receiving the audience appreciation for her streaming chat show 'What Women Want', shared a picture from the sets of her film 'The Crew' on Wednesday.



The actress shared that she is busy with the Day 2 process of the shoot. The picture shows Kareena in her vanity van in front of the mirror getting dolled up as she clicks a mirror selfie. In front of her, a huge coffee mug can be seen. Right next to the mug lies the script of the film.



Kareena lauded her entourage as she wrote on the picture: ‘My crew. Day 2, The Crew.’



Talking about the film, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the film 'The Crew'. The film is the story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

Rather than films, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently visited Mitha Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon (Mumbai) to promote foundational learning. Also, Kareena shared her moments at school with detailed captions on her Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ was directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. It was released in 2022. It was an official adaptation of the 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump,’ based on the novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The movie was produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Viacom18 Studios, and features Aamir Khan in the lead role as the titular character, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Bebo also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next in her kitty.

Back to the film, ‘The Crew’ is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

(with inputs from IANS)