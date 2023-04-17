Breaking News
Mahima Chaudhry recounts her 'fan-girl' moment with Aamir Khan

Updated on: 17 April,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Mahima Chaudhry and Aamir Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah


Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry shared her fan-girl moment with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan when she did her first commercial with him and recalled how nervous she was that time. 


She said: "I shot my first commercial with Aamir Khan and it was a big fan-girl moment for me. I remember shivering throughout the shoot. You know during those days we never had such easy access to stars as we have now."



Mahima made her acting debut in 1997 with the film 'Pardes', and later went on to work in 'Daag: The Fire', 'Dhadkan', 'Kurukshetra', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Lajja', 'Dobara', among others.


She has worked with popular actors of her time including Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pardes', Sanjay Dutt in 'Daag: The Fire', Salman Khan in 'Baghban', Suniel Shetty in 'Dhadkan', and many more.

Also Read: Aamir Khan: Decided to take break, want to be with family

"I used to admire Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt a lot. We would see them once in a while on posters, film premieres, or in magazines, so we never knew how to talk to them and how to react, it would be very overwhelming. Unlike today, we can access celebrities through social media, paparazzi, and what not," she added.

