Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 4 scrap godowns in Mankhurd
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch Video: Anupam Kher reveals Mahima Chaudhry has cancer; calls the actress his hero

Watch Video: Anupam Kher reveals Mahima Chaudhry has cancer; calls the actress his hero

Updated on: 09 June,2022 01:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anupam Kher shared a video of the actress and wrote- "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature."

Watch Video: Anupam Kher reveals Mahima Chaudhry has cancer; calls the actress his hero

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives


In his recent Instagram post, Anupam Kher has revealed Mahima Chaudhry has Breast Cancer. Anupam Kher shared a video of the actress and wrote- "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature."

He added, "Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)


Show full article

anupam kher mahima chaudhary bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK