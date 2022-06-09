Watch Video: Anupam Kher reveals Mahima Chaudhry has cancer; calls the actress his hero

Anupam Kher shared a video of the actress and wrote- "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature."

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives

In his recent Instagram post, Anupam Kher has revealed Mahima Chaudhry has Breast Cancer. Anupam Kher shared a video of the actress and wrote- "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature."

He added, "Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"

