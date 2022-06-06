Anupam Kher pens adorable birthday wish for his mother

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, he dropped an adorable picture with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher where they could be seen posing for the camera with a sweet smile.
Calling her mother "Meri Pyaari Dulari", he wrote, "Dosto! Aaj Hamari yaani Bitto/Raju ki Maa aur aap sbki pyaari Dulari ka birthday hai. Magr Maata Shimla, Raju Mumbai aur main Lucknow me hu. Isliye aap sb maa ko dher saari shubhkamnaye bhejiye. Jor se bolo Jai mata di."
Fans have also showered Kher's mother with a lot of birthday messages.
A fan wrote, "Happy birthday to DEAREST AUNTY JI. Matarani ki kripa sada unpar bani rahe. Apke dwara hum hamesha unki pyari pyari videos dekhte rahe. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DULARI AUNTY JI. #dularirocks. "
Another fan commented, "Happy Birthday Mam, keep smiling and stay blessed."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher wrapped the shoot of the film 'Uunchai' alongside veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.
