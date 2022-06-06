Breaking News
Anupam Kher pens adorable birthday wish for his mother

Anupam Kher pens adorable birthday wish for his mother

Updated on: 06 June,2022 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, he dropped an adorable picture with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher where they could be seen posing for the camera with a sweet smile

Picture courtesy/Anupam Kher's Instagram account


Veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his mother Dulari on his social media handle to make this occasion more special.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, he dropped an adorable picture with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher where they could be seen posing for the camera with a sweet smile.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)


anupam kher Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

