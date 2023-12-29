Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new pictures from her Swiss vacay

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared news pictures of her Swiss vaccation in Gstaad. She could be seen posing with her back to the camera and clicking a picture of a scenic location with the phone

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared new pictures from her Swiss vacation. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture in which she could be seen with her back to the camera and clicking a picture of a scenic location with the phone. She captioned the pic, "Chasing the lights...4 days to 2024."


In the pic, Bebo is seen donning her night suit. In another story, she dropped a picture posing with Businesswoman and socialite Natasha Poonawalla amid snowcapped mountains. She captioned the pic, "This is how we keep warm in the snow."



Kareena Kapoor has been visiting Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif Ali Khan almost every year since they married in 2012. Recently Kareena along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids jetted off to London to celebrate Christmas. Kareena shared stunning images of her hubby Saif and son Taimur from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.The images show Taimur and Saif enjoying a football match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from that, she also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

