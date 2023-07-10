Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture of Taimur enjoying volleyball match in Italy

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh are currently holidaying in Italy

Taimur Ali Khan watches a volleyball match

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with actor husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids, Taimur and Jeh have been holidaying in Europe the past couple of weeks. After visiting London, the family is now vacationing in Italy. Kareena Kapoor often takes to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from their trip.

On Monday, Kareena took her kids to beach volleyball game. She shared a picture of Taimur watching a volleyball match while soaking in the sun. In the picture, Taimur was shirtless and has his back to the camera. Taimur crossed his hands and looked at the arena. Kareena wrote alongside the photo, "Beach volleyball (red heart emoji)." She also added that the match was between US and Norway as she shared, "(US flag) vs (Norway flag)." Kareena also wrote, "What a match (okay emojis)."

Kareena also shared another picture of the match and wrote, "Vibe". She finally shared a picture of their Sunday dinner. She posted an image of a red bowl with couple placed next to a lit red candle.

Kareena on a recent lunch date was spotted in the cutest company. They were none other than her husband- actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. On Monday, Kareena shared a couple of pictures from her family vacation.Kareena and Saif posed in style for the camera. Kareena was seen dressed in a blue striped shirt teamed up with a red bralette top and beige bottom. She accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Saif looked uber cool in a blue shirt and cap. Taimur was seen in a full 'masti; mood as he enjoyed his food.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'. Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.