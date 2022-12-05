Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes 'forever friend' Manish Malhotra on his 56th birthday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been one of Malhotra's favourite muse took to her social media handle to wish him

Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor. Pic- Instagram

Manish Malhotra is a well known name in the Hindi film industry. The ace designer who has also worked as costume designer in some of the biggest hits in the past 30 years turned a year older today. Wishes have been pouring in for the ace designer from friends and colleagues of the film fraternity.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been one of Malhotra's favourite muse took to her social media handle to wish him. Kareena shared a selfie with Manish and wrote, "Happy birthday to my forever friend. My amazing Manish. Love you lots".



On the work front, Manish first got recognition for the film 'Swarg' in the year 1990. The film that starred Govinda, Rajesh Khanna and Juhi Chawla in the lead gave Manish his much needed break as the costumes of the film garnered praise. The 1996 film 'Rangeela' even won him awards for his designs. He has also designed costumes for films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Student Of The Year'. His next film is Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

