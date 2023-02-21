Breaking News
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Jeh a Happy Birthday and shares pictures; check out

Updated on: 21 February,2023 02:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kareena mentioned that these pictures were taken behind the scenes on the set of The Buckingham Murders, her upcoming movie which will be directed by Hansal Mehta

Pic/ Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram


One of the most beloved Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to her Instagram to wish her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi a Happy Birthday as he turned two this year on February 21. 



Her caption read, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse"



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)


"I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son" she added.

She also mentioned that these pictures were taken behind the scenes on the set of The Buckingham Murders, her upcoming movie which will be directed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena shared that her character in the film was inspired in part by Hollywood star Kate Winslet’s acclaimed act in Mare of Easttown. She has now wrapped the project that was shot in the UK. Kapoor plays a detective and mother who investigates a murder in a town in Buckinghamshire.

“I love  Mare of Easttown, and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve moulded it on those lines.” The project also marks her debut as a producer. “I thought that if I love something so much, and this is a character that I wanted to play, it would be fun to produce.” She has also wrapped up the Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Kareena is going to voice the iconic character, 'Black Widow' in the Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s audio series Wastelanders. She admits that she is not a Marvel fanatic. But the promise of playing the spirited Black Widow can lure the best of us. “Black Widow is fierce, powerful, intelligent, and calculative. She has a boss lady vibe. I resonated with it,” smiles the actor. Her excitement was only furthered by actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, who plays Peter Quill in the project. “Saif is a huge fan of this world. When I told him that I would voice Black Widow, he said, ‘You have to do it because no one else can.’” 

