Breaking News
Aircraft with 22 persons, including 4 Indians, goes missing in Nepal
Consumed 'ganja' in US for relief from sleeping disorder: Aryan Khan told NCB
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
Mumbai Crime: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old
Women workers in UP won't work after 7 pm: Yogi govt
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kareena Kapoor reveals her cosy Saturday night plans and it has a magical twist

Kareena Kapoor reveals her cosy Saturday night plans and it has a magical twist

Updated on: 29 May,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

She also hinted that her plans involve 'Harry Potter' in some capacity. "Saturday night in bed Harry Potter. Not having to go out God just the best feeling in the world. Agree?" Kareena wrote

Kareena Kapoor reveals her cosy Saturday night plans and it has a magical twist

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bollywood star Kareen Kapoor Khan, who was part of filmmaker Karan Johar's recent star-studded birthday bash, has revealed her cosy Saturday night plans in a social media post and it included a magical twist. Kareena took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and posted a Story in which the '3 Idiots' actor revealed that she's going to spend her time in bed and will not be going out anywhere. 

She also hinted that her plans involve 'Harry Potter' in some capacity. "Saturday night in bed Harry Potter. Not having to go out God just the best feeling in the world. Agree?" Kareena wrote.




Earlier, Kareena had shared an Insta Story in support of her BFF Amrita Arora after a social media user body-shamed the latter by calling her 'Buddhi'. 


Show full article

Kareena Kapoor harry potter bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK