Kareena Kapoor said her husband, Saif Ali Khan, likes her just the way she is. Kareena also discussed her choice to take on roles that match her age and expressed pride in doing so

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor says she feels no need for Botox, says, 'My husband finds me sexy' x 00:00

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently talked about aging and her attitude towards it. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she mentioned that she isn't interested in looking younger or getting cosmetic treatments like Botox. She said her husband, Saif Ali Khan, likes her just the way she is. Kareena also discussed her choice to take on roles that match her age and expressed pride in doing so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan finding her 'sexy'

Kareena stated candidly, “From the beginning, I was confident that my talent and dedication would ensure I continued to get work. I took care of myself, stayed fit, and focused on being the best version of myself. Self-care means taking time for myself, whether it’s spending quality moments with friends, cooking with Saif, or simply enjoying a workout. It’s about feeling great, whether that’s through fitness routines or just being with my family. Nourishing my soul with a good meal, a heartfelt chat, or a bottle of wine is essential for me.”

“Age is a part of beauty. It’s not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it’s about embracing and loving the age you’re at. I’m 44 and have never felt better. I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that,” she added.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in The Buckingham Murders which will be released in cinemas on September 13. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)