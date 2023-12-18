Breaking News
Updated on: 18 December,2023 08:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Kareena Kapoor shared cute pictures from the family outing. The actress took to her social media and posted a photo of her Punjabi-style lunch

Kareena Kapoor shares pictures from Pataudi Palace, fans call it 'Rannvijay ka ghar'

In Pic: Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at the airport on Sunday, accompanied by their sons Taimur and Jehangir as the Pataudi family headed out for a Christmas vacation.


Today, the actress shared cute pictures from the family outing. Kareena took to her social media and posted a photo of her Punjabi-style lunch. While sharing several snaps she wrote, “Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh P.S. these are a few of my favourite things #wintersupnorth#winterwoman”


The first picture features Saif Ali Khan seated in a light blue kurta, with a delicious lunch spread on the table. The other photographs showcase the delectable food, with one capturing Kareena posing for a selfie. In the last picture, Saif is seen walking toward the Pataudi Palace. This image has sparked excitement among netizens, as it is the same bungalow where Ranbir Kapoor shot for ‘Animal’.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

As soon as Kareena dropped the pic fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “ What are you doing in RANVIJAY house?” while another one said, “ye to ranvijay ka ghar tha”. A third fan commented, “MashaAllah soooooo tasty”

Yesterday a paparazzi account shared a video of the family as they jetted off for vacation. The video shows Kareena in a white formal shirt, paired with blue flared denims, a red half-sleeved jacket and brown boots. She completed the look with black sunglasses, her hair tied in a ponytail and earrings. The ‘Refugee’ actress was seen holding a big black handbag.

Saif wore a grey half-sleeved tee shirt, blue denims, a green half-sleeved puffer jacket and a red cap. We can see in the video that little Jeh was holding the hand of his elder brother Taimur, while they entered the airport. Saif is seen saying to the paparazzi: “Thank You and Happy Christmas”. 

Recently, Taimur was seen performing at the annual day celebration at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. On the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Crew’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline. Saif has ‘Devara’ in his kitty.

(With inputs IANS)

