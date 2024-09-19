Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after 'pranking' Salman's father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old's MBBS aspirations
Up and about: Poo bani Parvati

Updated on: 20 September,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Celebrating 25 years in the film industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ethereal in the reimagined pre-loved vintage Banarasi saree with the green crescent moon jewellery

Up and about: Poo bani Parvati

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Poo bani Parvati
Just in


Baby doll: Sunny Leone; Bhai in the house: Salman Khan; Kissing goodbye: Avinash Tiwary with sister Swati Tiwary



Baby doll: Sunny Leone; Bhai in the house: Salman Khan; Kissing goodbye: Avinash Tiwary with sister Swati Tiwary


Nervous much?

Nervous much?

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal seem to be waiting with bated breath on the verdict of their latest film at the première. We also spotted Angad Bedi at the venue

Special celebration

Special celebration

On her 74th birthday, Shabana Azmi invited friends from the fraternity for a celebration at home. We spotted Dia Mirza, Boney Kapoor, and Vidya Balan attending the soirée. Guess it was a ‘no-gift policy’ at this party

Way of life

Way of life

Following in his family’s footsteps, Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut soon. Until then he is keeping busy with regular workouts

Kareena Kapoor sunny leone Salman Khan Avinash Tiwary Ibrahim Ali Khan angad bedi Siddhant Chaturvedi boney kapoor vidya balan dia mirza shabana azmi bollywood news Entertainment News

