Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been ruling the film industry for the past 25 years dished out the struggles, of women in the Kapoor household had to bear to make it big. Kareena is the younger sister of Karisma Kapoor and the daughter of veteran superstars Babita and Radhir Kapoor. While Bebo continues to shoulder massive films, she recalls that it was her sister who had it tough.

In an interview with The Week magazine, Kareena shared, “It was especially tough for Lolo (Karisma). My mum had to stop working, as did Neetu (Kapoor) auntie, but then mindsets were changing. My grandfather had passed away. My father (Randhir) wasn’t working much at the time. Chintu uncle (Rishi Kapoor) was a big star, but none of the other men had much work. My father told Lolo she could act if she wanted to, but he wasn’t going to make any calls for her. She had to start in the south, with Harish in a D. Ramanaidu film.”

Karisma was only 15 when she entered films. Kareena added, “There was chatter because Lolo had resurrected a home where no one was working for a while. Karisma became the first female Kapoor who became this big sensation. She carried forward the legacy of the family. I came much later, and it was easier for me. Then came Ranbir (Kapoor) even later, in 2006-2007.”

Karisma is known for her several hits, including 'Anari', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Jeet', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', and many more. Kapoor won the Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) awards at Filmfare for her titular roles in the dramas 'Fiza' and 'Zubeidaa' respectively. Karisma was last seen in the 'Murder Mubarak'. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry. Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Kareena on the other hand will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'.