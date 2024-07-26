Kargil Vijay Diwas: From Akshay Kumar to Raveena Tandon, here's how Bollywood celebrities remembered Kargil war heroes 25 years later

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Listen to this article Kargil Vijay Diwas: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty laud bravery of Indian soldiers x 00:00

On 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, members of Indian film industry and sports fraternity paid tribute to the brave army men who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the nation's territory during the 1999 Kargil war.

Taking to X, actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, salute to the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers. Stories of their valour will be repeated year after year."

कारगिल विजय दिवस के इस मौके पर, हमारे सैनिकों की हिम्मत और बलिदान को सलाम। उनकी वीरता की कहानियाँ साल दर साल दोहराई जाएंगी। जय हिंद! 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2024

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to X and celebrated the 25th anniversary of Kargil War victory.

He wrote, "Bharatiya Sena ki jai ho. #25YearsOfKargilVijay #IndianArmy@adgpi."

Newly-appointed Indian coach Gautam Gambhir wrote, "We owe our soldiers everything!"

Actor Suniel Shetty paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country's honour.

Saluting the indomitable spirit of our heroes this #KargilVijayDiwas. Our freedom and safety today are the results of their unparalleled bravery and sacrifice. Honoured to have been a part of the film LOC Kargil by the legendary J P Dutta, that immortalizes their stories.

Let’s… pic.twitter.com/nd7scy6mvk — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 26, 2024

He also recalled working in JP Dutta's war drama 'LOC: Kargil', in which he played the role of a soldier.

"Honoured to have been a part of the film LOC Kargil by the legendary J P Dutta, that immortalizes their stories. Let's honour their legacy by never forgetting their sacrifice. Jai Hind," Shetty added, dropping a BTS picture from the sets of 'LOC', which was released in 2003.

Actress Raveena Tandon also saluted the bravery of Indian soldiers. She also shared images from her visit to the Kargil war heroes back in 1999. In one of the pictures, a weaponry can see the words, "Raveena Tandon to Nawaz Sharif".

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers and laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial. The Prime Minister later carried out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually.

President Droupadi Murmu offered tribute to soldiers as she hailed the "courage and extraordinary valour" of the country's armed forces.

In a post on X, President Murmu urged all countrymen to "draw inspiration from the sacrifice and valour" of the soldiers."Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion for a grateful nation to pay tribute to the indomitable courage and extraordinary valour of our armed forces. I pay tribute to each soldier who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India on the peaks of Kargil in the year 1999 and bow in reverence to their sacred memory," the President mentioned in her post.

"I am confident that all countrymen will draw inspiration from their sacrifice and valour. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!," she added.

(with inputs from ANI)