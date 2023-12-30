Actor Karisma Kapoor is currently exploring the beauty of Kerala and trying its delectable cuisine. The actor took to Instagram stories to share photos from her recent trip to Kerala, where she was filming for her upcoming film

Picture Courtesy/Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article Karisma Kapoor gives sneak peak into her 'last work day of 2023' x 00:00

Actor Karisma Kapoor is currently exploring the beauty of Kerala and trying its delectable cuisine. The actor took to Instagram stories to share photos from her recent trip to Kerala, where she was filming for her upcoming film. She wrote, "Mood, last work day of 2023."

She also posted a series of pictures enjoying 'Kela Chips.' She captioned the post, "How many Kela chips can you eat? #wheninkerala #postpackup." In the images, she looked stunning in a pink suit. She completed her outfit with a pair of jhumkaas and left her hair in curls. She chose a glam makeup look for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

A user wrote, "Karshima U R Looking Beautiful." Another user wrote, "My Dearest Karishma You are a stunningly beautiful glamorous gorgeous-loving girl while eating kela chips kela is good to put on weight. Love you." A fan commented, "Not only marvelous but also fabulous."

Notably, Kapoor ruled the Bollywood space in the 1990s and early 2000s with films such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No 1' and 'Judwa'. She will be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever