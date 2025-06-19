Karisma Kapoor was seen heading to Delhi from the Kalina airport along with her kids. She will be attending her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's funeral in the capital city

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Listen to this article Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan head to Delhi for Sunjay Kapur's funeral x 00:00

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Thursday morning along with her kids- Samaira and Kiaan. The actress was seen dressed in a white salwar suit and her kids were also seen in white attire. The trio were headed to Delhi to attend the funeral of businessman Sunjay Kapur. Karisma was earlier married to Sunjay, with whom she had her two kids.

Kapoor family heads to Delhi

Ahead of Sunjay Kapur's funeral in Delhi on Thursday, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan were also seen headed to Delhi for the last rites. The couple was seen dressed in whites as they arrived at the Kalina airport.

Who is Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur was a prominent Indian industrialist and businessman, best known as the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. He led Sona Comstar, an auto-components firm, and was educated at MIT and Harvard. A passionate polo player, he died while playing the sport. He would actively follow the game and would share his passion for the game by sharing his thoughts on the game through social media.

At the time of his death, he was married to entrepreneur Priya Sachdev and shared two children (Samaira and Kiaan) with Karisma. Just hours before his passing, he posted condolences on social media following the Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's marriage

On 29 September 2003, Sunjay and Karisma got married in a high-profile Sikh wedding ceremony at the actress’ ancestral home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, in Mumbai. In 2014, the couple filed for divorce through mutual consent. In November 2015, the couple had filed applications to withdraw their consent to it. The couple's divorce was finalised in 2016.

Earlier, the actress got engaged to Abhishek Bachchan in 2002, but the engagement was called off after a few months. This ended their relationship of a few years and no reason was given for the break-up.

In 2016, Karisma Kapoor filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay Kapur and his mother, accusing them of physical abuse and claiming Sunjay was involved with another woman. She also filed a dowry harassment case, leading to a summons for Sunjay by the Mumbai police. The couple was already locked in a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Despite their ugly divorce, the two occasionally unite for their kids- Kiaana and Samaira.

Sunjay Kapur later married Priya Sachdev. At the time of his demise, he was married to Priya.