Karisma Kapoor turned 49 on Sunday. The actress treated fans with glimpses from her birthday celebration in Paris

Karisma Kapoor in Paris on her birthday, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Karisma Kapoor shares birthday photos from the streets of Paris; visits Eiffel Tower and snacks on crêpes x 00:00

Karisma Kapoor turned 49 on Sunday. The actress treated fans with glimpses from her birthday celebration in Paris. She took to her Instagram account and posted photos from the French capital – it seems like Karisma was out on a solo adventure in the City of Love.

The birthday girl wore a stunning, classy off-shoulder black top and a flowing long skirt. One of the photos saw her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. She also shared a video of herself snacking on some decadent Parisian crêpes. Trust Lolo to switch out her birthday cake for a healthier but equally as delicious alternative!

ADVERTISEMENT

Karisma captioned her photos, “Birthdaying,” with multiple emojis. Soon after her post went live, loyal fans showered her with warm wishes in the comments section. Her close friend Amrita Arora commented, “Girlllll." “Happy birthday gorgeous!” added celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, while Manish Malhotra commented with red heart emojis.

The actress also shared a video of a small cake with a candle on top, as she seemingly celebrated her special day alone – nothing like some me-time in the streets of Paris! She also responded to celebrities who wished her on social media. From Madhuri Dixit to Suniel Shetty and Amrita Arora, many wished Karisma on her birthday.

Arora wished her on this special day and wrote, "Happy birthday my gorgeous bff ...@therealkarismakapoor ! We love you..stay shady always #slimshady"

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit who shared screen space with Karisma in the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' also wished her on her Instagram stories and shared a photograph of the two of them. She wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday to the sweetest and most hardworking person I have known. Wish you all the happiness in life and have a smashing day."

Actor Suniel Shetty who worked with Karisma in several movies like 'Gopi Kishan', called her one of his favourite co-stars and wrote, "A very very happy birthday to one of my favorite co-stars"

Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the movie Prem Qaidi and became one of the most popular stars in the 1990s, starring in several hit films such as Jigar, Anari, Coolie No.1, Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Fiza among others.