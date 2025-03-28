Karisma Kapoor turns heads in a stunning monochrome belted sari at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor stole the show as she turned showstopper for Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion 2025

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor walks the ramp wearing creations by designer Satya Paul at the Lakme Fashion Week, in Mumbai. Pics/PTI

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor stole the show as she turned showstopper for Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI on Thursday.

She looked ethereal in a monochrome belted sari. The 'Raja Hindustani' actress confidently walked the ramp as a showstopper at this fashion celebration in Mumbai.

While speaking to the media, she said, "I love Satya Paul's work....aap sabko pata hai mujhe sari bahut pasand hai, black and white bahut pasand hai..(I like sari and black and white colour). So, I am very happy. This outfit is bold and speaks of today's woman..."

Lakme Salon x Satya Paul presented Alchemy at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Lakme Fashion Week and FDCI posted about the collection on their official Instagram handle.

While sharing the snap of Karisma, they explained the Satya Pail collection and its importance for women in the caption section of the post.

"This collection from Satya Paul, in collaboration with Lakme Salon, celebrates transformation with silhouettes that elevate everyday dressing. Designed for the woman on the go, the collection features flowing kaftans, delicate dresses, and vibrant tunics, all exuding effortless elegance and capturing the spirit of a Roman holiday. Complementing these ensembles, Satya Paul's signature handbags--leather-bound, instantly recognizable, and spacious enough to pack a friend--add a vivacious burst of colour to every journey."

They continued, "Crafted in luxurious blends of linen, crepe, satin, organza, and chiffon, these pieces are both sun and skin-friendly. Select styles are delicately embroidered with glass bugles, beads, and sequins, reflecting light like drops of dew. Creative directors David Abraham, Kevin Nigli, and Rakesh Thakore draw inspiration from mid-century American modernists Ellsworth Kelly and Henri Matisse, infusing the collection with bold patterns and artistic expression."

"Completing the transformation, Lakme Salon's runway looks take cues from the ever-changing hues of a perfect day. With shades inspired by dusk, moonlight, twilight, sunset, and sunshine, Lakme introduces a world of possibilities for those who love to switch up their hair from day to night," it concluded.

Lakme Salon x Satya Paul presented the Alchemy show, which took place at the Jio World Convention Centre.

