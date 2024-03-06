Breaking News
Karisma on being selective I must get excited enough to step out of my home
Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Karisma Kapoor opens up on her film choices and reveals the reason behind choosing selective work ahead of her upcoming film ''Murder Mubarak'

Karisma on being selective: 'I must get excited enough to step out of my home'

Karisma Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Karisma Kapoor, who has been taking up acting assignments sporadically after 'Zubeida' (2001), is all set to be seen playing an actress in the upcoming murder mystery 'Murder Mubarak.'


At the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Wednesday, the actress revealed she is very selective about the work she takes up and that is by choice.


Talking about her doing less work than in the 1990s, when she delivered hit after hit, Karisma said, "I do selective work out of choice. I like doing that and I am comfortable with that. I like to sail at my own pace. I am lucky and thankful that I am in a position where I can say 'yes' or 'no' to work."


Continuing on the theme working according to her wishes, the actress once synonymous with David Dhawan's rip-roaringly funny films as well as family dramas, said she now wants "to do interesting roles that will make me leave home".

She added, "I have been lucky that I have played unusual characters over the year, so I really need to be motivated and excited to go on the sets."

Talking about her experience of working for an OTT platform for the web series 'Mentalhood', she said, "On OTT things are much more realistic and much more prepared. You have more readings and more time is given to you. In this film, the interesting thing for me was that I played an actress, a dream girl from suspense films. She is real, quirky, eccentric, but she is human. I liked that aspect. You will see a different me in the film."

'Murder Mubarak' is an upcoming mystery thriller film based on the novel 'Club You To Death' by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor,Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar.

The film is set to be released on Netflix on March 15.

