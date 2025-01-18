During the opening night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a grand event in the city, which was attended by several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan.

In Pic: Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt. Pic/Instant Bollywood

Listen to this article What did Kartik Aaryan & Alia Bhatt discuss during their meet at the RK Film Festival opening day? Former reveals x 00:00

The Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary in December 2024 with a special film festival. Organized by PVR and the Film Heritage Foundation, the film festival premiered some of Raj Kapoor's masterpieces. During the opening night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a grand event in the city, which was attended by several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan & Alia Bhatt at the RK film festival

After the celebration, a video of Kartik Aaryan chit-chatting with Alia Bhatt surfaced online. In the video, the two actors were seen discussing something, leaving the audience curious about their conversation. Now, to put all curiosities to rest, Kartik has opened up about what the two actors discussed on the opening night of the Raj Kapoor film festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In an interaction with Indian Express, a fan asked Kartik about what he discussed with Alia Bhatt. The question left Kartik in splits as he humorously replied, "Raha ke baare mein pooch raha tha, Ranbir ke baare mein pooch raha tha.” When the fan didn’t seem convinced with the answer, Kartik further joked, “Wahan pe woh lift nahi chal rahi thi, toh main unse pooch raha tha ki lift toh theek kara lete, event karne se pehle.”

Later, on a serious note, the actor shared that he and Alia were casually chatting about their upcoming projects.

Kartik Aaryan on the Work Front

Looking ahead, Kartik is gearing up for his next venture, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions. The film, set to release in 2026, promises to be a delightful romantic comedy. In a teaser announcement shared on Instagram, Kartik humorously narrated the story of his character’s failed relationships, writing, "Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke hi rehta hai!" Additionally, Kartik is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu on another untitled project.

Alia Bhatt on the Work Front

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently busy filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, she will also be seen in YRF's spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharwari.