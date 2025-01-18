Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > What did Kartik Aaryan Alia Bhatt discuss during their meet at the RK Film Festival opening day Former reveals

What did Kartik Aaryan & Alia Bhatt discuss during their meet at the RK Film Festival opening day? Former reveals

Updated on: 18 January,2025 05:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During the opening night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a grand event in the city, which was attended by several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan.

What did Kartik Aaryan & Alia Bhatt discuss during their meet at the RK Film Festival opening day? Former reveals

In Pic: Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt. Pic/Instant Bollywood

Listen to this article
What did Kartik Aaryan & Alia Bhatt discuss during their meet at the RK Film Festival opening day? Former reveals
x
00:00

The Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary in December 2024 with a special film festival. Organized by PVR and the Film Heritage Foundation, the film festival premiered some of Raj Kapoor's masterpieces. During the opening night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a grand event in the city, which was attended by several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan.



Kartik Aaryan on his chat with Aliaa Bhatt at the Raj Kapoor event
byu/Medium_Bicycle_1004 inBollyBlindsNGossip


Kartik Aaryan & Alia Bhatt at the RK film festival

After the celebration, a video of Kartik Aaryan chit-chatting with Alia Bhatt surfaced online. In the video, the two actors were seen discussing something, leaving the audience curious about their conversation. Now, to put all curiosities to rest, Kartik has opened up about what the two actors discussed on the opening night of the Raj Kapoor film festival.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In an interaction with Indian Express, a fan asked Kartik about what he discussed with Alia Bhatt. The question left Kartik in splits as he humorously replied, "Raha ke baare mein pooch raha tha, Ranbir ke baare mein pooch raha tha.” When the fan didn’t seem convinced with the answer, Kartik further joked, “Wahan pe woh lift nahi chal rahi thi, toh main unse pooch raha tha ki lift toh theek kara lete, event karne se pehle.”

Later, on a serious note, the actor shared that he and Alia were casually chatting about their upcoming projects.

Kartik Aaryan on the Work Front

Looking ahead, Kartik is gearing up for his next venture, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions. The film, set to release in 2026, promises to be a delightful romantic comedy. In a teaser announcement shared on Instagram, Kartik humorously narrated the story of his character’s failed relationships, writing, "Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke hi rehta hai!" Additionally, Kartik is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu on another untitled project.

Alia Bhatt on the Work Front

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently busy filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, she will also be seen in YRF's spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharwari.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan alia bhatt Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK