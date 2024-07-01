Kartik Aaryan attends 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidhwans wedding with assistant director Juilee Sonalkar, shares inside pics

Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidhwans got married to film's assistant director Juilee Sonalkar on June 29 when their film completed a year of release. Actor Kartik Aaryan graced the wedding

kartik Aaryan with newlyweds Sameer Vidhwans and Juilee Sonalkar

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently attended the wedding ceremony of his 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidhwans. The director got married to Juilee Sonalkar who was the assistant director on the film. Sharing inside pictures from the wedding ceremony, Kartik showered love on the newlyweds and revealed that the love story blossomed on the sets of the romantic drama.

Kartik Aaryan was dressed in a blue suit and shared a couple of pictures of himself enjoying the wedding. In the first picture, Kartik is seen taking a selfie with the couple. In the second picture, Kartik is seen taking a selfie with the newlyweds and other guests . Actor Gajraj Rao can also be seen in the picture, In the film the actor played the role of Kartik's father.

Juilee Sonalkar is an assistant director who has worked on films like 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' (2023), 'One Way Ticket' (2016) and 'Dhurala' (2020).

She took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from the wedding and noted the importance of the day.

"29th June was EPIC! 4 major events in a day!

- Got married

- Celebrated 1 year to the release of our dearest ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’

- Celebrated Baba’s Birthday

- India won the Worldcup

I mean what even!"

Kartik expresses gratitude as Satyaprem Ki Katha completes one year:

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account on Saturday to drop a touching post as he shared his experiences and emotions linked to the film.

Kartik posted a special compilation video featuring unseen on-set clips and fun behind-the-scenes moments with co-star Kiara Advani and the rest of the cast and crew. Kartik captioned the post, "It's been a year, yet I still keep getting messages on social media for this special film and for Sattu On the 1st Anniversary of #SatyaPremKiKatha, I would like to Thank you all for giving Sattu and Katha, a place in your heart #SPKK will always be closest to my heart and Sattu will be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character.

