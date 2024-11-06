After crucial scenes of Kartik Aaryan's horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are leaked online, makers create a core team to track, and delete pirated content swiftly

Vidya Balan (L) and Madhuri Dixit-Nene in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

With the growth of social media having made content relating to films and their stars easily accessible to the masses, filmmakers have evidently found newer means to promote their movies. However, the benefits have come at a cost. Given that film content can now be illegally leaked online, makers find themselves growing increasingly frustrated with the toll that piracy takes on collections. The team behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 finds themselves in a similar predicament after crucial scenes from the climax of the horror comedy were leaked online a day after its release. A production insider tells mid-day that the unit of Anees Bazmee’s directorial venture is aiming to pro-actively manage the situation. “The film’s climax is its crux, so this leak has served as a lesson. We have internally created a core team to monitor and prevent illegal sharing henceforth,” said the source.

According to industry insiders, the decision to establish an anti-piracy team follows an industry-wide trend in which studios are taking greater control over their digital assets. The insider reveals that the team will use several tools to scan for leaks on torrent websites, social media pages, and fan accounts, and block illegal uploads in real time. Similar efforts have been made by Hollywood studios. “An in-house piracy team could certainly strengthen Bollywood’s anti-piracy measures and respond to leaks faster,” informed a trade analyst, on condition of anonymity.

While stars are often favoured by their fan pages, and continue to liaise with them during important promotional events, such accounts can also be littered with leaked film content. A source says, “Fans mean well, but in their excitement, they [often] let out critical details that spoil the film. We plan to work closely with these communities to foster a better understanding of how spoilers damage the film industry.”

Additionally, the production team is also considering collaborating with cyber-security experts and digital rights organisations that specialise in tracking and deleting pirated content, and has simultaneously approached YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram with the request to remove the concerned material. They also intend to share their insights with other studios to create a unified anti-piracy community. “We’re reaching out to every platform that’s hosting this content. But since these uploads happen in real time, we’ll need to be equally swift,” said a studio insider.