After the release of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer, actor Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to share his favourite memes from the same

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Listen to this article 'Feeling Fa-booo-lous': Kartik Aaryan enjoys Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 memes, shares his favourites x 00:00

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will be taking forward the horror-comedy universe. While the first part starring Akshay Kumar was directed by Priyadarshan and and was a psychological drama, the latter two parts starring Kartik Aaryan as a ghost buster will focus on infusing horror and comedy. The trailer of the film was released recently and has received largely positive responses from the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan who returns as Rooh baba for the film took to his social media handle to thank the audience for the response to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer.

The trailer also sparked a meme fest and Katik took note of the same and shared some of his favourites. From the dialogues to LOL scenes, netizens converted parts of the trailer into memes. Kartik shared some of his favourites. From the use of Majnu bhai's painting to Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan's jugalbandi, memers made the best use of the trailer for laugh-out-loud content.

Sharing his favourite memes, Kartik wrote, "Manjus and I are Feeling Fa-booo-lous with the thunderous response".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer

The latest trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa introduces a thrilling face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as they battle for the title of the ultimate Manjulika. Vidya Balan makes a fierce return as Manjulika, bringing a new level of intensity and angst to her character. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s character falls in love with Triptii Dimri, only to discover that she is actually a ghost. As the story unfolds, Kartik’s character is hired by Triptii’s family to communicate with her and seek her out.

Just when things heat up, Madhuri Dixit enters the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe, declaring herself to be the real Manjulika. The trailer teases a dramatic showdown between the two Manjulikas, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating who will claim the title.

Interesting fact about BB3 climax

In a recent interview with India TV director Anees Bazmee shared that even Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri & Madhuri Dixit too don't know the climax of the film. He said, “People will be shocked, they’ll be like ‘oh my god!’ We have tried to make a good and beautiful film. To ensure that, we shot two climaxes, and even the production members don’t know which ending I’m going to use,”.

He said, “Only myself and three other team members know the actual ending. We shot two climaxes, and the team wasn’t even aware of why. Initially, we shot the final climax, but later I called the team again and said, ‘Mazza nahi aa raha hai, firse karenge’ (It’s not fun, let’s do it again). The team thought it was necessary, but in reality, it was just to keep the ending a secret from them,”.

Director Anees Bazmee didn’t give the last 15 pages of the script to the actors because he wanted to create an air of mystery not just for the audience, but also for the actors themselves. He allowed only a very limited crew to be present on set while shooting both climaxes.