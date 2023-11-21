Breaking News
Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Chandu Champion, upcoming films to look out for

Updated on: 21 November,2023 06:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Tanmayi Savadi | tanmayi.savadi@mid-day.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Chandu Champion

Listen to this article
In a short span of time, Kartik Aaryan established himself as one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. With a variety of scripts in his kitty, he has been offering nothing but entertainment to his audience. Being a director's actor, Kartik has made it to the top and has some of the most exciting films with renowned filmmakers in the pipeline. 


Ahead of Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023, here's taking a look at his upcoming films and their respective status. From Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan to Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, he's on a roll!


Chandu Champion


In Kabir Khan's next directorial, titled Chandu Champion, Kartik will be bringing the story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, to life. Petkar won the 50 metres freestyle swimming competition at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. The project is billed as 'the true story of a man who refused to surrender'. Chandu Champion is currently on floors. The film is releasing on June 14, 2024

 
 
 
 
 
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After the humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, Kartik will return as Rooh baba in the third installment. The makers of the horror-comedy announced that it will release in theatres on Diwali 2024. However, the rest of the cast will be confirmed soon. The film is yet to go on floors.

 
 
 
 
 
Aashiqui 3

In September 2022, Kartik was announced as the lead of Aashiqui 3. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner, T-Series, the third installment in the franchise will be directed by Anurag Basu. There are several rumours floating around the female lead of Aashiqui 3. From Aakanksha Sharma to Tara Sutaria, multiple names were being reported in the media. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. The release date will be confirmed soon. 

 
 
 
 
 
Captain India

Kartik Aaryan teamed up with Hansal Mehta for Captain India. Reportedly, the director has walked out of the project. A new filmmaker will be roped in. The makers haven't announced it yet. As of now, the film has been put on hold.

 
 
 
 
 
